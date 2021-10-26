MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYTE opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $36.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

MYTE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

