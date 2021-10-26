NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will post ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.49). NanoString Technologies reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSTG shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.86. 9,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,355. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average is $59.06. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $86.42.

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $407,783.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,657.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $178,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,553.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at $237,000.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

