Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $856.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce sales of $856.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $863.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $852.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $788.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total transaction of $196,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,206 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Nasdaq by 96.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 56.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 13.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 50.8% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.50. 639,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,946. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $209.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.