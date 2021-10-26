Nash Exchange (NEX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $72.56 Million

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Nash Exchange coin can now be bought for about $2.49 or 0.00004415 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nash Exchange has traded up 130.3% against the US dollar. Nash Exchange has a total market capitalization of $72.56 million and $471,833.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00073884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00078019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00103807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,752.87 or 1.00442936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,235.71 or 0.06889509 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002678 BTC.

About Nash Exchange

Nash Exchange was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nash Exchange is medium.com/nashsocial . Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial . Nash Exchange’s official website is nash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Exchange Coin Trading

