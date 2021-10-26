National Bank Financial Comments on Capital Power Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital Power to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.05.

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$43.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56. The firm has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 26.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.05. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$29.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.05.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$332.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 123.79%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$39,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,090.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

