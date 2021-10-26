National Bank Financial Comments on Fortis Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Fortis in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Fortis stock opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. Fortis has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.17. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.80%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,396 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Fortis by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,637,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,597 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,264,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 835,936 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Fortis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,479,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,067,000 after acquiring an additional 530,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Fortis by 5,000,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,156,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

