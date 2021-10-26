National Bank Financial Comments on TC Energy Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TRP. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.16.

TRP opened at C$67.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$66.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.34. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$50.61 and a 1-year high of C$68.20.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter.

In other TC Energy news, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total transaction of C$70,171.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,080.24. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,284 shares of company stock valued at $143,587 and have sold 11,465 shares valued at $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

