National Bank Financial Weighs in on Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.
Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$277.95 million during the quarter.
Shares of EQX stock opened at C$9.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.46. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
