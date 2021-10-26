National Bank Financial Weighs in on Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$277.95 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EQX. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.69.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$9.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.46. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49.

Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

