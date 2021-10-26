National Bankshares Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$48.50

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$33.50 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.00.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$35.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$15.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.82 billion and a PE ratio of 116.25.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

