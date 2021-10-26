National Bankshares Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$48.50

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2021

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$33.50 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.00.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$35.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$15.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.82 billion and a PE ratio of 116.25.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.