National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $40.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.82. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.73 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. Research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,799 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $1,002,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 25.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 39.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 101.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

