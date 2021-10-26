National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 19.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

