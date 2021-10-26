Nestree (EGG) Reaches One Day Volume of $556,619.00

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a market capitalization of $10.25 million and approximately $556,619.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nestree has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,022.97 or 1.00068520 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00064922 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00047288 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.80 or 0.00638584 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001631 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,750,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nestree Coin Trading

