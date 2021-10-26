Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,343 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 23,661 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.2% of Capital International Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.06% of Netflix worth $134,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $4,763,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,256 shares of company stock worth $73,326,214 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $673.98. 44,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,147,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $582.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.35. The company has a market capitalization of $298.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $675.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.76.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

