Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 7,203 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $503,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $20,057,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 29.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.35.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,758.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $548,766.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $3,550,279. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $125.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.22 and a twelve month high of $135.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.64.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.