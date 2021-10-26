Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 128,003 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,911,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,342,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,487,000. RR Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,870,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,079,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DCP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

DCP stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $33.85.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.82%. DCP Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.41%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

