Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 22,106 Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,106 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGNU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $801,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGNU opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

