Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 903 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 7,795.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 69,769 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $3,949,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $1,119,000. Gillson Capital LP raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 150,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 42,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $129.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $130.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.88.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 86.65%.

LSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.23.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

