Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 15th

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $17.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

