New BitShares (NBS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $35.65 Million

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. During the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. New BitShares has a market cap of $57.22 million and approximately $35.65 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One New BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00071113 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00077224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00101596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,417.63 or 1.00069253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.48 or 0.06687804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002635 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

