New England Asset Management Inc. Buys 135 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.03.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $41.80 on Tuesday, hitting $334.53. The company had a trading volume of 203,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,031. The firm has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $353.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

