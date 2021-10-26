New England Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,928 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 26,026 shares of the airline’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,604 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,731,191. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. Seaport Global Securities upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

