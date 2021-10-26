New England Asset Management Inc. Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.95. 231,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,746,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.24%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

