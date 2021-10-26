New England Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for about 0.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,088 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,394 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,474 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 485.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,729 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.51. The stock had a trading volume of 81,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,514. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.87. The company has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

