New England Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

New England Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,020. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average of $85.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $93.22.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

