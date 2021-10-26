New England Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,081 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

New England Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.79. The company had a trading volume of 183,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $133.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.37. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

