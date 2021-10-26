New England Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

New England Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth $57,572,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PPL by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after buying an additional 1,621,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,146,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,994,000 after buying an additional 1,162,600 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 1,332.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,120,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,307,000 after buying an additional 1,041,977 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

NYSE PPL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,169. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

