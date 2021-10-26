New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.75.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,583,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,499 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 51.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,289,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,611,000 after purchasing an additional 775,037 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,516,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,570,000 after purchasing an additional 294,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,842,000 after purchasing an additional 232,192 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
About New Jersey Resources
New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.
