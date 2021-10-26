NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd Takes Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 236,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,277,000. Futu accounts for 35.9% of NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Futu by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Futu by 165.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

FUTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.88. 77,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,334,879. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $204.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $203.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.52 million. Research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

