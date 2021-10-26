New York Life Investments Alternatives Invests $222,000 in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,525,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 37,778 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Container Store Group in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in The Container Store Group in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

TCS opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $245.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. Equities analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.