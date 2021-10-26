New York Life Investments Alternatives Purchases Shares of 22,023 Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE OII opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $18.20.
Oceaneering International Profile
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
