New York Life Investments Alternatives Purchases Shares of 22,023 Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

