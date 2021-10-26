New York Life Investments Alternatives Raises Stock Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives owned approximately 0.07% of Sterling Construction worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STRL. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 148,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 30,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,498 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $401.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Julie Dill purchased 10,000 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

