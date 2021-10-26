New York Life Investments Alternatives Takes $279,000 Position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 201,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 13.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the second quarter worth $46,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 497,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 57.3% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FARM. Roth Capital upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Farmer Bros. stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $102.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.