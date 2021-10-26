Newpark Resources (NR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $142.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.10 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. On average, analysts expect Newpark Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NR opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $339.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 3.83. Newpark Resources has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.08.

NR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial raised Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Newpark Resources news, CEO Paul L. Howes purchased 30,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $68,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Newpark Resources stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,678,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644,986 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.00% of Newpark Resources worth $12,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

