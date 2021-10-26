NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NRR. Berenberg Bank raised NewRiver REIT to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays cut their price target on NewRiver REIT from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

LON:NRR opened at GBX 73.80 ($0.96) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £228.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93. NewRiver REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 58.10 ($0.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 87.98.

In related news, insider Will Hobman acquired 35,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £29,875.85 ($39,032.99).

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

