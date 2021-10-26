Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 42.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded down 64.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $5,852.30 and $3.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.