NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.62

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 85395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The company has a market cap of C$59.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile (CVE:NEXE)

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

