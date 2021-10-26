Nexo Price Tops $2.86 on Major Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for $2.86 or 0.00004607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a market cap of $1.60 billion and $14.46 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 60.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00053694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00213032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00104162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

