Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.60 on November 26th

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:NFC opened at GBX 1,280 ($16.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 52-week low of GBX 274 ($3.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,300 ($16.98). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,070.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 941.81. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -260.20.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.89) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other Next Fifteen Communications Group news, insider Tim Dyson sold 77,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.83), for a total value of £885,265.95 ($1,156,605.63).

About Next Fifteen Communications Group

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

