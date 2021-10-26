NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Electron Capital Partners LLC

Electron Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 904,737 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 116,105 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners comprises approximately 3.3% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $69,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $468,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,086 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $231,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,206 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8,243.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 651,835 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $47,505,000 after acquiring an additional 644,022 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 142,150.7% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 389,767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after acquiring an additional 389,493 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1,432.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,080 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 262,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $84.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,417. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $60.80 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.01.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -327.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.