NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its target price raised by Barclays from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.26.

Shares of NEX opened at $4.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The company had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

