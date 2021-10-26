NFT Index (NFTI) Price Reaches $1,720.27 on Top Exchanges

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. NFT Index has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $17,917.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for about $1,720.27 or 0.02730847 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00051281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.99 or 0.00217460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00104331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

