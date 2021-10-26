North American Construction Group (NOA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.47 per share for the quarter.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$140.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.95 million.

TSE:NOA opened at C$21.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$603.88 million and a PE ratio of 16.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.46. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$10.05 and a 12-month high of C$21.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOA shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.69.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

