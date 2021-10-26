Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,832 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 611,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 5.4% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $44,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 180,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,160,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $361,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $79.18. 62,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,077. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.02. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.48 and a 12 month high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

