Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147,988 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.27% of Chart Industries worth $67,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,871,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,421,000 after acquiring an additional 527,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,798,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,728,000 after buying an additional 78,713 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,197,000 after buying an additional 323,879 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Chart Industries by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 761,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,440,000 after buying an additional 85,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,721,000 after buying an additional 22,769 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $174.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.01 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.35.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

