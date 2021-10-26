Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,925 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Jabil worth $69,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after buying an additional 36,393 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 1,938.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 36,953 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $624,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,121,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,191 shares of company stock worth $8,744,814 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil stock opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $64.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

