Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,137 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,211,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,137 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $70,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ST opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average of $57.80. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

