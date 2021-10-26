Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,585 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in RLI were worth $68,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in RLI by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RLI in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in RLI by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in RLI by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLI alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

NYSE:RLI opened at $109.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day moving average is $107.01. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $85.15 and a 12 month high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. RLI’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.