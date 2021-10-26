Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,204 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $70,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ opened at $377.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.48. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $266.97 and a 1 year high of $382.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.