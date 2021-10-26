Northern Trust Corp Sells 751,675 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,480,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 751,675 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in HSBC were worth $71,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 12.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,458,000 after acquiring an additional 199,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HSBC by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,237,000 after buying an additional 139,655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HSBC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,073,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,279,000 after buying an additional 20,512 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in HSBC during the second quarter worth $17,772,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in HSBC by 506.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 473,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,938,000 after buying an additional 395,497 shares during the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 114.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. DBS Vickers upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

