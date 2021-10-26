Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on NPI. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares cut their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC cut their target price on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Northland Power to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$40.04 per share, with a total value of C$40,039.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,885,050.18.

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.89. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$37.25 and a 52 week high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$408.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$425.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.6200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.03%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

